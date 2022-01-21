Washington to give written responses to Moscow’s proposals next week — Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed that Washington will provide written responses to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

"We discussed Ukraine today. Our American colleagues once again tried to make problems on the border between Russia and Ukraine top the agenda and link everything else to the need to ensure the so-called de-escalation. It has become kind of a spell. However, I would like to point out once again that we eventually made an agreement that we would get written responses to all of our proposals next week," Lavrov noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.