Russian diplomat warns Kabul against yielding to provocations igniting ethnic tensions

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow is hopeful that new Afghan authorities will not give into provocations aimed at igniting ethnic tensions in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are concerned about ethnic protests in the country’s north, caused by the arrest of a Taliban commander of Uzbek origin on charges of committing unlawful acts," she pointed out. "We hope that the new authorities will not give into the provocations that some destructive forces are staging in order to ignite ethnic tensions and destabilize the situation as the country is going through troubled times," Zakharova added.

According to her, Moscow has taken note of Kabul’s successful counterterrorism activities that resulted in the elimination of the former leader of the Islamic State’s (outlawed in Russia) cell in Afghanistan. "We call on the Afghan authorities to step up these efforts, particularly paying attention to terrorist activities in the northern provinces that border our Central Asian neighbors," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.