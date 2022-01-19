No substitutes for Poklonskaya as ambassador to Cape Verde agreed yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. No candidates who might substitute for Natalya Poklonskaya as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde have been agreed yet, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

Earlier, Poklonskaya told TASS she had not taken office because her "personal circumstances have changed."

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that her departure to Cape Verde will not take place due to personal reasons.

Asked who might replace Poklonskaya in this capacity, Peskov said: "To my knowledge no candidates have been considered yet. As for the cancellation of plans, personal circumstances are the reason."

President Vladimir Putin in October appointed Poklonskaya, the then deputy chairperson of the international affairs committee in the 7th State Duma as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde.