Putin told Aliyev about talks with US, NATO on security guarantees for Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed, among other things, the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Given the recent visit by Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine, a discussion was held about the issues of the intra-Ukrainian settlement, which is stalled because of Kiev’s destructive stance," the statement said. "Vladimir Putin recounted the contacts with the US and its allies on the issues of providing guarantees that would ensure Russia’s security."

The conversation took place at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev visited Ukraine earlier this month and held talks with that country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on these issues were held on January 10 in Geneva, a session of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council where these initiatives were also discussed took place on January 13 in Vienna.