Russia not going to discuss withdrawal of missiles from Kaliningrad with anyone - Kremlin

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Russia will never discuss with anyone the issue of the withdrawal of its weapons and missiles from its westernmost Kaliningrad region, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Russia will never discuss with anyone withdrawal of nay missiles and any weapons from Kaliningrad because Kaliningrad is the territory of Russia," he said in an interview with CNN.

"And with all due respect we will not tolerate any demands for us to do this or that on our own territory. None of the countries will tolerate," he stressed.

Peskov spoke with CNN in English.