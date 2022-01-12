Russia to take all measures to safeguard its security interests - Russian senior diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. Russia will take every measure necessary, including political and military-technical ones, to protect its security interests from encroachment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a press conference after the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday.

"We will be taking all the measures, both political and military-technical ones, to eliminate any encroachment on Russia’s legitimate defense security interests," the deputy foreign minister said.

Grushko recalled that at a certain moment Russia and NATO had a positive agenda that helped them to bridge security interests and to outline a common understanding in terms of NATO’s connection to real security issues.

"Now all this has been destroyed, as NATO has merely abandoned it, as it announced that it was switching to contain Russia. Russia is ‘the main adversary and the main threat’ which we cannot agree with," Grushko concluded.