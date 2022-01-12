Baikonur remained safe haven during unrest in Kazakhstan — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Baikonur remained a safe haven for both Russian and Kazakh citizens during the recent unrest in the country, the CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Wednesday.

"By and large the measures taken maintained a calm and quiet situation at the cosmodrome and the nearby city. Baikonur was a safe haven for Kazakh and Russian citizens," Rogozin said.

He stressed that the measures taken in the city were identical to the restrictions enforced elsewhere in Kazakhstan.

"As of today, the situation in the city remains calm, which enables us to get down to work to prepare for the February 15 launch," he added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, has been restored to all of the country’s regions.

Earlier, the head of Baikonur’s administration, Konstantin Busygin, said that a number of restrictions had been introduced till January 19. Traffic and the operation of checkpoints are limited during nighttime. Public catering outlets close at 22:00 and retail trade in alcohol is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages are available only at cafes and restaurants. School holidays have been prolonged till January 19.