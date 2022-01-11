Italian expert calls very fact of Russia-US talks in Geneva major diplomatic success

ROME, January 11. /TASS/. The fact of the Russia-US consultations on guarantees of security is a major diplomatic success, says Aldo Ferrari, head of the Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Program at the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in Milan.

"My impression is that positions of Moscow and remain very distant on fundamental issues. Russia […] did not see the satisfaction of its demand to stop the further NATO eastward expansion, especially in regards to Ukraine," the political researcher said.

At the same time, "the fact that this conversation happened is a major diplomatic success by it itself."

"Russia and the West must exert all efforts to return to productive negotiations after many years of fruitless confrontation. From this standpoint, the Geneva consultations can be considered a step forward. It must be followed by other steps, though," Ferrari pointed out.

On January 10, Russia and the US held talks on security guarantees in Geneva. On January 12, Russia will discuss its security concerns and projects on security guarantees at the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels. On January 13, a similar meeting will take place at the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.