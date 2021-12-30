Putin hopes to continue Russian-Indian dialogue on security in Eurasia and across globe

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his Christmas and New Year congratulations to the Indian authorities and expressed hope for the continuation of a constructive dialogue between the two countries on security on the Eurasian continent and in the world, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The Russian head of state expressed hope that in the coming year, the two countries would continue their constructive dialogue both via bilateral ties and within BRICS, the SCO, the G20, the UN, and other multilateral organizations, for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and India and in the interests of enhancing security and stability in Eurasia and across the globe," the statement reads.

In the messages of greetings to the leaders of the Republic of India, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian President noted the high level of Russia-India relations of a special privileged strategic partnership, as fully demonstrated by the results of recent talks held in New Delhi. "The implementation of the agreements reached will help further expand productive Russia-India cooperation in various areas," Putin stated.

The Russian leader also sent congratulations to his other BRICS colleagues. In his message to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Putin stressed that the strategic partnership between Moscow and Brasilia in the outgoing year was quite successful. Vladimir Putin expressed hope for continued constructive dialogue and joint activities bilaterally and within BRICS, the G20, the UN, and other multilateral associations and organizations.