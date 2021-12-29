Putin describes informal CIS summit as ‘very fruitful’

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. The meetings that took place during an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday were very fruitful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In my opinion, yesterday’s meetings were very fruitful, we discussed a number of areas of development with regard to our relations with the CIS countries," the Russian head of state pointed out.

On Wednesday, the Russian president is holding talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Putin thanked the Belarusian president for extending his stay in St. Petersburg after Tuesday’s informal CIS summit.

According to the Russian leader, "today, we have an opportunity to take our time and calmly talk about bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus.