Foreign, defense ministries to take part in security guarantees talks with US — minister

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian and US foreign and defense ministries will take part in talks on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"There will be an announcement. I only want to say that it will be foreign and defense ministries, and we know about the Americans’ plans and they know about our plans. I think it will be made public soon," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel when asked who will represent Russia at the security guarantees dialogue.

The minister stressed that Russia is ready to begin talks with the US side. "The problems highlighted by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin didn’t arise yesterday and do not require the establishment of a research institute to study them. These problems are well known to professionals and they will be responsible for the wording of positions, holding and assessing these talks," Lavrov added.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements on security guarantees from the United States and NATO. The drafts were handed over to the US side on December 15.