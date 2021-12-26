Moscow understands that it will have to live with US sanctions for long time - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia understands that it will have to live with US sanctions for a long time as the US president cannot simply lift them, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Many processes are codified, which means that the [US] president is bound hand and foot by the laws and acts passed by the Congress," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the anti-Russian sanctions "are rather a product of the domestic political confrontation between the republicans and democrats." "That is why the [US] president cannot simply revoke everything," he explained.

"And we understand it perfectly well that we will have to live with these sanctions for a long time," he stressed.

He noted however that the fact that sanctions against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were imposed in the early 2000s, were lifted demonstrate senselessness of restrictions. "By the way, it is yet another example that sanctions never reach their target. They have never helped anyone attain their goals," Peskov stressed.