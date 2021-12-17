Russia plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on December 18, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 17. / TASS /. Moscow is going to deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul and evacuate Russians on December 18, if weather conditions allow, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, if the weather conditions allow," the Russian envoy stated.

Few days ago, the first snow fell in Kabul, which caused delays and cancellations of flights at the Afghan capital’s airport.

On December 1, three Russian Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft delivered some 36 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Kabul and evacuated 214 Russian and Kyrgyz citizens as well as Afghans studying at Russian universities.