Russia, India and China summit may take place in the near future — presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The summit of Russia, India and China can be held in the near future, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The topic of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format was addressed," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said, summarizing the videoconference meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping. The leaders "agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and to endeavor to hold the next summit within the RIC framework in the near future," Ushakov added.

"Putin informed Xi Jinping about the visit to New Delhi on December 6 in this context," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.

The last meeting of leaders of the three countries in the RIC format took place in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

"The topic of cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was also discussed in detail," Ushakov said.

"It was stressed that this is essentially a new kind of international platform, established on the principles of openness, transparency, mutual respect and consideration of the interests and concerns of each other, the presidential aide said.