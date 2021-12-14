Niinisto, Putin discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations

HELSINKI, December 14. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations were among the topics of a telephone conversation between Finnish and Russian Presidents, Sauli Niinisto and Vladimir Putin, the Finnish president’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Sauli Niinisto and Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on December 14. Along with bilateral relations, the presidents discussed in detail the situation at Ukraine’s borders," it said. The Finnish leader "expressed serious concern over the tense situation and stressed the necessity of finding a diplomatic solution."

Apart from that, Niinisto reiterated that he sticks to a stable course in his foreign and security policy. He also continues the discussion about the "Helsinki spirit," i.e. the principles laid down in the Final Act that was signed in Helsinki in 1975 and that laid the groundwork for the OSCE activities.

On Monday, Niinisto discussed the situation around Ukraine with US President Joe Biden. The same topic was the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s virtual talks with Joe Biden on December 7. Other topics included bilateral relations, cybersecurity, and the Iran nuclear deal.