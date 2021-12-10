Moscow assesses positively cybersecurity cooperation with US — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia assesses positively its cooperation with the United States in the field of cybersecurity following the Geneva summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"A working mechanism has been established. It is performing its functions. In this respect we can assess positively the way the Geneva agreements are being implemented," Peskov said.

Asked for a comment on progress in the implementation of agreements following the Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva and if Washington had shared with Moscow some information about cybercrimes Peskov said that Russia could not afford "to disclose substantive issues concerning the work being carried out."

"This is a very sensitive subject," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, on Wednesday Putin said that in his December 7 talks with Biden on a video call on they noted considerable progress in the Moscow-Washington dialogue on cybersecurity in recent months.