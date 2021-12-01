Lavrov vows Moscow to continue safeguarding rights of every nation pursuing its interests

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moscow intends to further defend the rights of all nations who pursue their future independently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Wednesday at the Federation Council’s Government Hour.

"Our country which made a specific contribution to the process of decolonization, categorically rejects any attempts to impose any external will on independent countries and nations. Neither attempts from a former colonial power to claim some special rights to the African continent are unacceptable to us, nor Washington’s desire to act in the manner of the Monroe Doctrine in the American hemisphere," he emphasized. "We will continue to defend the rights of every country, every nation to determine their way of development independently."

Lavrov added that the cooperation between Russia and African nations had reached a fundamentally new level, facilitated by the consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in October 2019. "Today, along with [our] African friends we have been working on another summit," the foreign minister concluded.