‘World would only benefit’: Lavrov encourages West’s dialogue with Russia like in Geneva

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The whole world will benefit if Western countries move to build a constructive and honest dialogue with Russia like it was at the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the Dialogue in the Name of the Future event, hosted by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Tuesday.

"A Russia-US summit was held in Geneva, where a constructive and honest conversation took place, and if this dialogue serves as an example for our Western partners in terms of their activities on the international stage, the world would only benefit from that," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the conversation that Russia and the United States held at the summit produced "specific results." "A rather specific professional dialogue on strategic stability kicked off, and professional consultations on cyber security were also launched," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized Moscow’s willingness to hold dialogue on any issues provided that it was based on equality and respect for each other’s interests. "We are always open to dialogue on any issue that concerns the interests of mankind, assuming that our partners are also ready to hold this kind of dialogue based on equality, respect for each other’s interests and efforts to ensure the balance of interests of players on the world stage," the Russian foreign minister stressed.