Putin to meet with Vietnamese President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, November 30, in Moscow, the Kremlin press service said.

"It is planned to discuss the pressing issues of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres, including political dialogue, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific and technological cooperation and humanitarian contacts, as well as exchange opinions on the regional agenda," the statement said.

As the Vietnamese president told TASS in an exclusive interview earlier, during the upcoming visit to Moscow he intended to discuss with Putin the strategic directions of the development of relations between both countries. He also noted that Vietnam and Russia effectively support each other in the fight against the pandemic.