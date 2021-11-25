Putin hopes as many people as possible to be rescued from Listvyazhnaya coalmine

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. The situation at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in Kuzbass is not getting better and rescue workers’ lives are in danger, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at negotiations with Serbia’s visiting President Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi on Thursday.

"Regrettably, the situation is not getting better. The lives of rescue workers are at risk. The necessary decisions are being made on site. Let us hope that as many people as possible will be rescued," Putin said.

He thanked Alexandar Vucic for the condolences expressed in connection with the tragedy.

"Thank you for the condolences over the Kuzbass tragedy. It is a great misfortune. People died there," Putin said.

He added he had issued the required instructions to the services responsible for rescue operations and for providing assistance to those affected and the families of those who died.

"I have talked to the governor of the Kemerovo Region and the chiefs of rescue services several times. They are doing everything in their powers," he said.

Putin stressed that "when people pass away, it is a great tragedy for the families and for all relatives."

"Let us wait and see what the results of the rescue operation will be," he concluded.