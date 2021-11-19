White House has nothing to say so far about planned Putin-Biden talk - spokesperson

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The White House has no information at the moment about a planned conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

When asked to comment on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s recent remarks about preparations for a virtual conversation between the Russian and US presidents, Psaki replied: "I have no meeting to preview, or call to preview at this point in time. If something like that is confirmed or finalized, we’ll be happy to share this information."

On Thursday, Psaki said she does not rule out the possibility of talks between the two presidents at some point in the future.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Ukraine and NATO’s activity near the Russian border will be on the agenda of upcoming Putin-Biden contacts. When asked about the format of the talks, Peskov noted that the video format "would be preferable for starters," adding that everything will depend on the decisions of the heads of the two states. According to Peskov the date for the talks is uncertain at this point, as the event may take place either before the end of this year or later.