Putin, board meeting attendees discuss creative approaches to foreign policy

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with participants of the expanded board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry creative approaches to promote Russian interests in the international arena, which can be reflected in the new foreign policy concept, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Thursday following the expanded board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We’ve got a very interesting closed part where we exchanged opinions more confidentially, if you like, creatively, on how we can further promote the interests of our country, which are enshrined in Russia’s foreign policy concept. We touched upon the current tasks to update this document," Lavrov informed.

The foreign minister recalled that Russia’s current foreign policy concept was adopted in 2016 when "the situation was different in the international arena." In this regard, Sergey Lavrov noted that "we reflect all those dramatic alterations that have taken place for the last 5 years in the new version which should be reported to the president early next year".