West flatly refuses to seek balance of interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The potential for conflict in relations between Moscow and Western countries continues to build, with the West point-blank refusing to seek a balance of interests and conduct affairs on an equal basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Thursday following the expanded board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Of course, we spoke about our relations with Western countries where the potential for conflict is growing, because the West categorically does not want to administer affairs on an equal, mutually beneficial basis, it refuses to seek a balance of interests, and wants to exclusively promote its own vision of solving any problem instead," the minister noted.

According to him, it started back in the 90s, when the West began to violate the promises made to Moscow about the non-expansion of NATO to the East.