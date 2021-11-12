Russian agencies, EMA cooperate for Sputnik V vaccine approval - Lavrov

PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Russian agencies are collaborating with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"No, the issue was not brought up today, but we have it under control," the Russian foreign minister said when asked whether the Sputnik V authorization was touched upon at the talks with the French defense and foreign ministers.

"France is among those in the European Union who are waiting for the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is being delayed for some objective reasons, but also for some subjective ones. Our corresponding authorities work alongside the European Medicines Agency and, of course, we work with the World Health Organization," he said.