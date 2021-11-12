APEC leaders to agree on joint measures to solve important problems of region

SIDNEY, November 12. /TASS/. Leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies agree to take joint policy measures to solve economic, social and environmental problems of the region, according to the final declaration of Economic Leaders of APEC after the online summit on Friday.

"While an immediate response to the health challenges posed by the crisis remains essential, we are also now cooperating on policy responses to the significant economic, social and environmental challenges we will face in coming years. We have the opportunity to ensure an economic recovery that includes all our people, supports a more sustainable planet, and ensures that the Asia-Pacific remains the world’s most dynamic and interconnected regional economy," the declaration says.

"Our macroeconomic policies have played a key role in responding to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, preserving jobs and livelihoods, funding necessary public services and supporting those most affected by the pandemic," APEC economies say. "With the COVID-19 crisis far from over, we are determined to use all available macroeconomic tools to address the adverse consequences of COVID-19 and sustain economic recovery, while preserving long-term fiscal sustainability. Our economic recovery will be built on a stable, inclusive, sustainable and resilient macroeconomic environment that supports innovation, dynamism and improved productivity," the declaration indicates.