Russian-US strategic stability consultations may take place in Jan 2022 - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The next round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may take place in January 2022, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"There is no clear schedule, it may happen early next year, in January," he said.

"The main thing is to prepare well [for the consultations]. We are currently doing our homework, assessing the signals we received from the Americans during the previous round and holding certain domestic discussions. We will need more time to complete the process and then we will discuss dates," Ryabkov pointed out.

At their meeting in Geneva in June, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States agreed to resume strategic stability consultations. Two rounds of consultations took place on July 28 and September 30.