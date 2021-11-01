Lavrov discussed further Putin-Biden contacts at talk with US president in Rome — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the agenda of further Russia-US contacts at the highest level during his talk with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, Minister Lavrov had an opportunity to talk briefly with President Biden on the sidelines of various events and this is important. They continued discussing the understanding reached earlier on the need to hold contacts at the highest level," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"That is why the meeting was important and the contacts will be continued," Peskov said.

Moscow and Washington deem it necessary to continue contacts at the highest level as this is of paramount importance for bilateral relations and a dialogue on international issues, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"We agree that the contacts at the highest level are necessary and they are needed from the viewpoint of both our bilateral relations and our dialogue that relates to broader geography," Peskov pointed out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said in an interview with the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the Rossiya TV Channel that Biden during their meeting on Saturday highlighted the intent to hold further contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed the best wishes to him.