Premature to raise issue of Taliban’s representation at UN - Russia’s UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, October 29. /TASS/. No decision has been made yet on the possibility of handing Afghanistan’s seat at the UN Security Council to representatives of the radical movement Taliban (banned in Russia), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at a press conference on Friday.

"Indeed, there will be an issue. The credentials committee will be held in November. I will not be prejudging and telling you what the results of it will be," he said.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.

At the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, no representative from Afghanistan has taken the floor, neither Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, who had been appointed Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN by the former government, nor a Taliban representative.