Moscow vows to retaliate over US hostile steps against Russian diplomatic missions

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow will retaliate against any of Washington’s hostile steps against Russia’s diplomatic missions and their staff in the United States, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

According to Zakharova, given Washington’s demands that 55 more Russian diplomats along with administration and technical staff should leave the US in the coming months, "the situation on the diplomatic front will only worsen."

"In this regard, we declare that the obstinacy in implementing this confrontational scenario with expectations to achieve unilateral advantageous by cutting off our oxygen supply is a dead-end," Zakharova stressed.

"Every US hostile action will be met with an immediate and proportionate response, but it should not necessarily be symmetrical," the diplomat stressed.