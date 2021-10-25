UN Security Council to discuss situation in Sudan after October 26 - Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will discuss the situation in Sudan after its delegation returns from a visit to Mali and Niger, or after October 26, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva, who is a member of this delegation, told TASS on Monday.

"The Council members, who are on a mission in Mali and Niger, have decided that they will discuss Suda after their return from Sahel to New York," she said.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several high-ranking officials and politicians in the small hours on Monday. The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, dissolved supreme authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration, which sets the frames of the interim period after toppling of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and determines relations between the military and civilian authorities.