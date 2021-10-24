Ukraine’s plans to create communication points are provocative - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcement officials prepared again a false flag instead of unlocking vital infrastructure and returning social payments, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in the Telegram channel, commenting on Kiev’s plans to create the so-called ‘points of direct communication’ with Ukrainian authorities for residents of Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

"The main point in this piece of news is that the Ukraine’s national security and defense council initiated another circus act. Ukrainian law enforcement officials prepared the provocation again instead of returning social payments withheld from Donbass residents, unlocking vital infrastructure," the diplomat said.

"As far as Crimea is concerned, its residents said all what they wanted. The problem is that Kiev authorities do not want to listen to that and are doing everything to prevent Crimean people from speaking about their position on international floors," she added.

In 2014, Ukraine launched an economic blockade policy against Donbass. The Ukrainian government halted payments of all social allowances there since December 2014.