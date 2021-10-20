Moscow consultations help facilitate consensus on Afghanistan, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Moscow consultations make it possible for the countries of the region to move towards forging consensus on the Afghan issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"We place great importance on the activities of this mechanism and view it as one of the most relevant ones in terms of developing regional consensus and a common understanding of how the situation in Afghanistan and around it will unfold. The major undeniable advantage of the Moscow consultations is that they bring together Afghanistan, all of its neighboring countries without exception and other influential countries of the region," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that participants in the Moscow consultations (Russia, Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) would discuss possible political and military developments in Afghanistan and prospects for the formation of an inclusive government. A joint statement is expected to be adopted.

The Moscow consultations were launched in 2017 based on a six-party mechanism involving the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.