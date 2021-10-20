Recognizing Taliban government not to be discussed at Moscow talks, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The issue of recognizing the Taliban (outlawed in Russia)-led government in Afghanistan will not be discussed at the Moscow talks on Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told journalists on Wednesday.

"It is too early to talk about this," he said, replying to a question by a TASS correspondent as to whether the recognition of the Taliban government will be discussed at the Moscow-format session.

On October 20, delegates to the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan will discuss the prospects of the development of the military and political situation in Afghanistan as well as the efforts of the international community on preventing a humanitarian crisis in that country.

Representatives from ten countries in the region as well as a high-ranking delegation from the Taliban representing Afghanistan will attend the event.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.