Taliban committed to pledge not to take action against other countries — diplomacy chief

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) remains committed to its pledge not to take aggressive action against other countries, the acting foreign minister in the interim Afghan government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, told the media on Wednesday.

"We have practically proven with our actions that the soil of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone, and since the day we made our commitment in the Doha agreement, we have remained committed to that clause," he said speaking through an interpreter.

The Taliban movement launched a massive operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United States last spring declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6 the movement declared it had established control of the whole of the country’s territory and the next day, on September 7 it announced the composition of an interim government, whose legitimacy has not been recognized by any country yet.

On February 9, 2020, US officials and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Doha. The Taliban pledged they would not use the territory of Afghanistan for actions posing a threat to the security of the United States or its allies.