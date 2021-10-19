‘Daydreaming’: Lavrov lambasts Kiev’s comments on possible Putin-Zelensky meeting

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The statements by Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle about a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin mirror the Ukrainian leadership’s ‘daydreaming’ that can hardly be commented on, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Both Zelensky and his inner circle have made a lot of statements lately about a possible encounter between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Russia’s top diplomat told reporters after a meeting with participants in the 18th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Someone from his [Zelensky’s] office has said that Putin seems to be ready for the meeting but his associates are allegedly not advising him to meet with Zelensky in a one-on-one encounter because the result of such a tete-a-tete meeting may be unexpected," Lavrov specified.

"I won’t even comment on this stream of consciousness," the Russian foreign minister said.

"Creativity won’t even suffice to cover all these things somehow, if you have to respond to all these public statements made from Kiev both on possible contacts at whatever level and generally on what is happening in Donbass and around Ukraine. They are daydreaming all the time, here, there and everywhere," Russia’s top diplomat said.