Russia finds worrisome Islamic State’s further activity in Afghanistan — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Islamic State’s continuing activity in Afghanistan (the Islamic State is outlawed in Russia — TASS) arouses Moscow’s concern, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS in an interview.

"From the standpoint of ensuring regional security the activity of the Islamic State continues to arouse our concern. In a number of Afghan provinces there remain cells of the international terrorist organization ISIS-Khorosan, which still poses certain threats to the region, although it sustained major losses in territory, manpower and financial resources lately. Moreover, in the light of the risks of a worsening in the migration situation there is a threat of terrorist and extremist elements penetrating into neighboring countries in refugees’ disguise.

Syromolotov stressed that these trends must be resisted jointly and "regional and international efforts pooled."

"We are certain that effective and systematic measures by the new Afghan authorities aimed at uprooting the terrorist threat in the country with support from the international community have good chances to succeed," he pointed out.

Syromolotov believes that Afghanistan’s future authorities are still to formulate their counter-terrorist policies.

"As far as we understand, statements by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) regarding the Islamic State were supported by concrete action. After the Taliban’s rise to power some Islamic State functionaries were liquidated," Syromolotov said.