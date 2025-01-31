Kia recalls over 29,000 Sportage crossovers in Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Kia Russia and CIS, the official representative of the Kia brand on the Russian market, announced the recall of over 29,000 Kia Sportage (Sle) crossovers sold between 2014 and 2016, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported.

"The recall covers 29,141 Kia Sportage (Sle) vehicles sold between 2014 and 2016 with VIN codes according to the appendix. The reason for the recall is that the electrical circuit of the ABS/ESC unit may short-circuit in some cases, which will lead to an excessive increase in current and may increase the risk of fire in the engine compartment," the report says.

All vehicles will have their ABS multi-fuse and fuse box cover replaced, the regulator added.

The agency also reported that the company is recalling 729 Kia Quoris (KH) sedans sold between 2015 and 2018 with VIN codes according to the appendix.

The reason for the recall is "a possible malfunction of the electronic stability control (ESC) system, the malfunction lamp lights up," the report says.

All vehicles will have two ESC fuses replaced and the correct stickers will be placed to the fuse box cover.

The Kia Russia and CIS company will inform the owners of cars subject to the recall program. The regulator adds that, the owners can independently, without waiting for a message from an authorized dealer, determine on the Rosstandart website whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by comparing the VIN code of their own car with the list of cars covered by this recall program. All work will be carried out free of charge.