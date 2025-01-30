Kazakh, Russian premiers discuss new projects in industrial cooperation, logistics

ASTANA, January 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented 99 joint projects in the area of industrial cooperation worth $18.6 bln. Prospects for implementation of new joint projects in the republic were discussed at a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the press service of the Kazakh premier said in a statement following the talks in Astana.

"In the area of industrial cooperation 99 Kazakh-Russian projects worth $18.6 bln have been implemented by now. Prospects for implementation of new joint projects in Kazakhstan were discussed," the statement reads.

Heads of governments also focused on "the development of motor and railway infrastructure, as well as the opening of new alternative water transport routes," due to high growth rates of transit traffic via Kazakhstan, the press service added.