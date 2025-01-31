Taiwan authorities ban state bodies from using DeepSeek products

HONG KONG, January 31. /TASS/. Taiwan's Digital Affairs Ministry has stated that the island's government agencies should avoid using China's DeepSeek, Taipei Times reported.

"DeepSeek's AI service is a Chinese product, and its operation involves cross-border transmission and information leakage and other information security concerns, and is a product that jeopardizes the country's information security," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by Taipei Times. The agency pledged to "make 'timely adjustments' to its information security policies" in force on the island.

Earlier, Axios reported that US lawmakers were banned from using the China-based DeepSeek artificial intelligence service. The Italian Data Protection Authority ordered the DeepSeek AI to be blocked.

On January 20, China’s DeepSeek released a new version of the R1 chatbot, which was supposed to be an improvement over OpenAI’s flagship ChatGPT. The developers of the Chinese chatbot, however, spent far less to create their product than OpenAI, experts said.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.