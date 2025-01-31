Moldova's claim Russia to blame for Transnistria crisis pure lie — Russian diplomat

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Chisinau's claim that Moscow is to blame for the energy crisis in Transnistria is an outright lie, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Russia categorically rejects Chisinau’s "smear campaign" against Moscow, as the idea that Russia is the one who caused the Transnistria crisis is simply false. "In fact, this is not an assignment of responsibility at all, but just brazen lies and fabrications," Zakharova emphasized.

The spokeswoman pointed out that the real reasons for the current situation are quite obvious, those being the irresponsible actions of the Kiev regime, which refused to extend the contract for the transit of Russian gas from January 1, and the refusal of the Moldovan leadership to recognize and pay its debts to Gazprom. Hence why the gas was stopped, Zakharova emphasized. "The solution is simple: Kiev must give permission for gas transit, and Chisinau must recognize the debt [to Gazprom]. That's all," the diplomat explained.

Since the beginning of January, after the expiration of the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory and Chisinau's refusal to pay for already consumed fuel, Gazprom stopped supplies to Moldova. As a result, the Moldavskaya thermal power station, which supplied electricity to the territory of Moldova and Transnistria, was switched to coal. Currently, it only serves consumers on the left bank of the Dnieper River, while its coal reserves will only last until the end of January or mid-February.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative sources of gas. In order to save money, central heating has been turned off, hot water has been cut off to residential buildings, industrial enterprises have been shut down, and power cuts have begun.