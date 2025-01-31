Musk-led department cuts financing for inclusion programs worth $1 bln

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has slashed the financing of the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) program worth over $1 bln.

"DOGE has now saved taxpayers over $1 billion in crazy DEI contracts," Musk wrote on the X social network.

Following the inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs inside federal agencies, as well as proclaiming that the US government will recognize only two sexes, male and female.