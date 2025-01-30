No signs seen that Germany will quickly provide additional military aid to Kiev — ministry

BERLIN, January 30. /TASS/. The German Finance Ministry said following a call from the Bundestag Budget Committee to provide additional military aid to Ukraine that it was unlikely to happen soon, according to NTV television.

A ministry spokeswoman said the ministries that deal with the issue have not submitted requests to consider the matter, NTV reported.

Reuters earlier reported that the Bundestag Budget Committee is determined to push for allocating an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. The committee asked German Finance Minister Jorg Kukies to provide the funds in a request that was backed by the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union and the Free Democratic Party. The request argued the country’s coffers have enough money to spare for additional aid to Ukraine. The Social Democratic Party and the Greens abstained from voting.

Discussions are currently underway in Germany around the provision of additional aid to Kiev. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made it clear that he does not expect a decision before the snap parliamentary elections in Germany on February 23. He reiterated that he would approve additional arms deliveries to Ukraine only if the debt brake - a rule that prohibits spending more money from the budget than it receives - is relaxed for this purpose. The opposition CDU/CSU bloc, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens want to finance the additional deliveries through unplanned spending in the budget before the elections.

Germany, the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, which is yet to be approved, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent last year.