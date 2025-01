MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A hostel in northwest Moscow caught fire in the early hours of Friday, with flames spreading to 1,500 square meters, law enforcement sources have told TASS.

"Evacuation is under way," the source said, adding that the fire was ranked as a category three fire on the five-tier scale.

In turn, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said roof of the building partially collapsed. "Around 50 people were evacuated," rescuers said.