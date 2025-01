MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Journalists from the Izvestia newspaper were targeted by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the settlement of Plyokhovo in Russia’s Kursk Region, the agency’s Telegram channel reported.

"Early in the morning, an enemy FPV drone crashed onto the roof of a house, where journalists and servicemen of the Russian marine infantry were, damaging it," the report said.

The attack caused no injuries to the shooting crew or the Russian servicemen.