Russia’s GDP grew by about 4% in 2024, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Growth of the national economy was 4% in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The Russian economy demonstrates the ability to successfully develop in recent years, despite external shocks. The last year also ended with the positive pace of key indicators. According to preliminary data, GDP growth was about 4%," Novak said.

The national economy grew by almost 13% from 2020 to 2024, the deputy prime minister added.