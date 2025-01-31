Eurasian Economic Union countries ink agreement on access to securities trading

ALMA-ATA, January 31. /TASS/. Representatives of five member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed seven documents, including the agreement on the cross-border access to floating and circulation of securities in organized trading in EAEU member-countries.

Representatives of EAEU member-states also signed six resolutions, including the ones on e-commerce and the venue of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The meeting will take in August 2025 in Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintaev told reporters.