Russia puts efforts to supply gas to Transnistria via alternative routes

SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Russia undertakes all the efforts to enable Transnistria to receive gas via alternative routes and for resolution of the energy crisis, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Relevant Russian agencies are taking all the possible efforts to organize humanitarian gas supplies to the region via alternative routes," the diplomat said.

"We support a long-term and resilient resolution of the issue of energy supplies to both banks of the Dniester, primarily in interests of the people," Zakharova stressed.

"We hope all the parties will have a constructive approach for the purposes of urgent settlement of the crisis with energy supplies to Transnistria," she added.