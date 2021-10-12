Russia finds it important to create conditions for economic partnership with US, says PM

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian authorities believe that it is important to create favorable conditions for improving cooperation between Russia and the United States in trade, economy and investments, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video greeting to the participants in the meeting of the American-Russian Business Council.

"The Russian government finds it important to create favorable conditions for the development of Russian-American trade, economic and investment cooperation," he said adding that it is "in the interests of developing practical cooperation and improving the well-being of citizens of Russia and the United States."

Mishustin wished the participants of the meeting "fruitful discussions, successful work and the implementation of all plans".