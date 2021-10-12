Low income of people is main enemy of Russian society, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Low incomes of the population are the main enemy of the Russian society, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"Our country and thus all of us have many shared challenges. Our main enemy, the threat to the stable development, to the demographic future, is low incomes of our citizens, millions of our people," the head of state said.

"We need to form an integrated system to support families with children in coming years, starting from the time when a future mother is still waiting for the childbirth and right until the time when the child graduates from the school," the President said. "We will act step-by-step, gradually, supporting each step with unconditional financing possibilities," Putin added.