Ukraine’s hopes for NATO, EU membership ephemeral - Russian official

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukraine’s desire to join the European Union and NATO is ephemeral, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in the article titled "Why contacts with current Ukrainian administration are pointless," posted on Monday in the Kommersant newspaper.

"Hopes [of Ukraine] to have membership in NATO and the European Union are ephemeral because of fairly obvious reasons," Medvedev said.

"Ukraine in itself has no value on the line of the direct confrontation (including the potentially military one) of Western forces with our country. Nobody is a fool to fight for Ukraine, while there is no sense for us to deal with sycophants. Matters should be handled with the sovereign," the official stressed.